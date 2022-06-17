Employees left without jobs after state shuts down Foil Hair Salon in E. Grand Rapids

The employees say they're shocked and had no idea the business wasn't licensed.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Employees at a hair salon in East Grand Rapids are left without a job after the state shut it down Friday afternoon.

Foil Hair Salon is located at 2249 Wealthy Street Southeast and has been open since June 2020.

13 ON YOUR SIDE got several viewer tips about this salon after the owners closed it abruptly over the weekend.

Employees say their last day open was supposed to be next Wednesday.

A spokesperson for The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) says they have no record of the salon ever being licensed.

Employees were cleaning and moving things out of the salon Friday after a LARA representative told them they couldn't operate any longer.

The women we talked to say they're shocked and had no idea the business wasn't licensed.

Four former employees spoke out about mistreatment by the owners and reacted to the salon's closure.

"It's crazy even now we're being surprised by more atrocious things," said Andi Blohm.

"My license could get pulled for working somewhere [unlicensed]. I mean, that's infuriating," said Emily Lemerise.

'I know all those Grand Rapids girls had no idea," said Kayleigh Pallas.

The same owners also owned Peach Body Bar on South Lake Avenue in Spring Lake which LARA says had no record of being licensed either. That business closed in January 2022.

LARA couldn't comment and further because of an ongoing investigation.

State shuts down Foil Hair Salon in East GR 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.