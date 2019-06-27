EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been charged with indecent exposure for exposing himself on two occasions in the area of Reeds Lake.

Jeffrey Paul Lalonde, 36, appeared in court earlier this week on four charges stemming from incidents that occurred in May and June. He returns to court next month.

He is charged with two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person.

The latter charge alleges that Lalonde “was a person whose sexual behavior was characterized by repetitive or compulsive acts which indicate a disregard of the consequences or the recognized rights of others.’’

The first incident occurred on May 7 in the area of Manhattan Road and Reeds Lake Boulevard SE, court records show. A woman reported that a man exposed his genitalia to her as she walked around Reeds Lake.

A month later, a man working in his yard in the area of Pioneer Club Road and Reeds Lake Boulevard SE reported that a man exposed his bare buttocks.

He used his cellphone to photograph the subject and also got a photo of the license plate on the man’s vehicle, according to court documents.

That led police to Lalonde, who lives on the Northeast Side of Grand Rapids, about three miles from where the indecent exposure incidents occurred.

East Grand Rapids police contacted the woman from the first incident and showed her a photo of Lalonde.

“With 80 to 90 percent certainty, the victim picked Jeffrey Paul Lalonde as the person who showed his bare genitalia to her,’’ East Grand Rapids Detective Pete Gruzin wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Indecent exposure is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person is less cut and dry, in terms of punishment. The 1952 statute carries an indeterminate sentence ranging from one day to life in prison. It is up to the Michigan Parole Board to determine when an offender can be released back into society.

Lalonde is free on bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 10 in 63rd District Court.