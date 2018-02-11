UPDATE: The East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety announced that Jayzah Marie-Lyn Brown has been found safe.

Chief Mark Herald expressed his gratitude to the West Michigan community, who helped to spread the word Friday of her disappearance.

Out of respect for the family’s privacy, no additional details are available at this time.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - East Grand Rapids police are asking for the public's help in finding Jayzah Marie-Lyn Brown, 14.

Brown was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 30 on the northwest side of Grand Rapids.

She is 5-foot-4 and about 115 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, leggings, tennis shoes and a bright red backpack, according to police.

Anyone with information about Brown is asked to call the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety at 616.949.7010, Kent County Dispatch at 616.632.6100, or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or toll free at 866.774.2345

