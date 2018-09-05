EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's that time of year again, orange construction barrels will be out and roads might be closed down.

The City of East Grand Rapids has released tentative road construction and maintenance scheduled for this spring and summer. Since 2015, EGR has been working aggressively to upgrade 47 miles of street and 80 miles of sidewalk within city limits.

Street Related Projects:

Andover Lane - Berwyk Road to the end

Argentina Drive - Breton Road to Pinecrest Avenue

Arundel Road - Berwyk Road to Conlon Avenue

Boston Street - Andover Road to Conlon Avenue

Brighton Drive - Exeter Road to Boston Street

Eastwood Avenue - Lake Drive to Hall Street

Estelle Drive/Eastlawn Road - Elmwood Drive to Audobon Drive

Floral Avenue - Argentina Drive to San Jose Drive

Laurel Avenue – Wealthy Street to Sherman Street

Maxwell Avenue - Argentina Drive to Lake Drive

Ogden Avenue - Argentina Drive to Lake Drive

Oxford Road - Brighton Drive to Englewood Drive

Reeds Lake Boulevard - Pioneer Club Road to Manhattan Road

Rosalind Road - Elmwood Drive to Boston Street

Whitfield Road - Englewood Drive to the end

Combined with Utility Projects:

Argentina Drive - Breton Road to Pinecrest Avenue, water main

Boston Road - Andover Road to Conlon Avenue, water main

Berwyck Road - Breton Road to Arundel Road, storm sewer

Officials say the goal is to have the construction projects finished by July 2018, baring any unforeseen circumstances -- with exception to the Breton Road project, which is federally funded and being handled by MDOT.

The Breton Road project, which will be from Lake Drive to the south City limit, will include removing and replacing the street surface, ADA ramp upgrades, traffic signal upgrades and several areas of road base replacement and spot curb replacement. This project is anticipated to commence on June 18 and be completed in mid-August.

A number of major streets, including Lake Drive, Wealthy Street, Hall Street and Plymouth Avenue, will receive cape seal treatments this summer. Work will take a few hours on each segment of road -- officials anticipate disruptions to morning and afternoon traffic will be limited.

Other preventative street maintenance work, including patching and pothole filling, is scheduled to take place during the summer months as crews have capacity.

These projects are scheduled to take place between July 1 and mid-October.

For more information, visit www.eastgr.org/construction.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

