EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Investigators are looking for a man who approached people on a trail in East Grand Rapids wearing only underwear.

The East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety has received three reports of a partially nude, white male, dancing or making lewd gestures to people on the Reeds Lake Trail. The incidents occurred Thursday, Oct. 18 after 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 19 at 12:40 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 22 just before 7 p.m.

The man is described as dark-haired, in his 30s, standing between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. Witnesses to Friday’s incident said he wore gray colored Speedo-type underwear.

The man popped out of the bushes Friday, according to three women who asked not to be identified. They said he drove away in a gray crossover vehicle.

There have not been any reports of the man exposing himself or physically assaulting anyone, said Mark Herald, chief of the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety.

“Right now there is no crime,” Herald said. “There may be some disorderly behavior, but we would have to discuss with the city attorney or prosecutors to figure out if there is an actual crime.”

Anyone with information on the incidents, or has witnessed the man, is asked to call the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety at 616-949-7010 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. Anyone who encounters the man is asked to call 911 immediately.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM