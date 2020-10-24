East Kentwood High School goes virtual for week after seven people test positive for COVID-19

Seven people on the campuses have tested positive for the virus in the last week, and 123 individuals are currently in quarantine.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — East Kentwood High School and East Kentwood Freshman Center campuses will be closed this week after seven students recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Kentwood Public Schools Superintendent Michael Zoerhoff said in a statement to families Saturday that seven people on the campuses have tested positive for the virus in the last week, and 123 individuals are currently in quarantine.

“We worked late into the night Friday with the Kent County Health Department (KCHD) and they have made the recommendation that we close both the East Kentwood Freshman Campus and the East Kentwood 10-12 Building next week to allow for contact tracing and deep cleaning,” the statement reads. “Therefore, all East Kentwood high school students, grades 9 through 12, will move to 100% remote/virtual learning from Saturday, October 24 through Friday, October 30.”

Zoerhoff said the purpose of the closures is to “eliminate cycles of transmission” within the East Kentwood community. The Kent County Health Department is continuing contact tracing. Those who are determined to be a close contact will be contacted by the department.

In the next week, both campuses will be cleaned and disinfected. Zoerhoff said parents should use this time to monitor their children for any symptoms related to COVID-19.

On Saturday, the state reported 3,338 daily cases of COVID-19 – the highest daily count in Michigan since the onset of the pandemic. The MDHHS said large clusters are continuing to pop up in association with facilities, programs and schools.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.