'Keep telling his story' | East Kentwood High School students, teachers create ArtpRize entry for Patrick Lyoya

The artists created a memorial quilt which is on display at Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A team of students and teachers from East Kentwood High School found their own way to honor the death of Patrick Lyoya through ArtPrize 2022.

The artists, Virginia Wieringa, Le Tran, Olivia Miller, and Kimberly Meyers-Baas, created a memorial quilt that is on display at Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids.

The artists say the goal of this entry was to amplify the story of Patrick Lyoya, a black man who was killed at the hands of a Grand Rapids police officer earlier this year.

"We wanted to put it in ArtPrize because like, even when I spoke with Patrick's parents, they said, the more people that can view this, the better they wanted us to put this in here," said Olivia Miller. "They wanted to have any venue anyway to keep telling his story."

They say this larger-than-life portrait will honor and encourage our peers to feel the anger, sadness and frustration.

Former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Lyoya in April. The preliminary examination for Schurr is scheduled for Oct. 27 at 8:30 a.m. in the 61st District Court.

