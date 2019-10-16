KENTWOOD, Mich. — The music and the views will be spectacular at East Kentwood High School (EKHS) this weekend.

The school will be hosting the state's largest scholastic marching band competition, the EKHS Falcon Marching Band Invitational, Saturday Oct. 19. Twenty-six marching bands from across the state will perform on the field of Falcon Stadium.

The all-day, family-friendly event is sure to impress, as the stadium boasts the highest vantage point of any high school stadium in West Michigan. The concession stand will be open all day and all the proceeds from the event will benefit the Kentwood middle and high school instrumental music programs.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and the awards will be presented at 7 p.m.

East Kentwood High School Marching Band

Jim Swoboda

Falcon Marching Band Invitational - Full list of times and band performing:



11 a.m. -- Reading (D)

11:15 a.m. -- Decatur (D)

11:30 a.m. -- Dowagiac Union (D)

11:45 a.m. -- Bridgeman (D)

12 p.m. -- Gobles (D)

Break

12:30 p.m. -- Oakridge (C)

12:45 p.m. -- Montague (C)

1 p.m. -- Brandywine (C)

1:15 p.m. -- Parchment (C)

1:30 p.m. -- Kelloggsville (C)

1:45 p.m. -- Lakewood (C)

2 p.m. -- Whitehall (C)

Break

2:45 p.m. -- Fremont (B)

3 p.m. -- Kenowa Hills (B)

3:15 p.m. -- Charlotte (B)

3:30 p.m. -- Spring Lake (B)

Break

4:15 p.m. -- Troy Athens (A)

4:30 p.m. -- Three Rivers (A)

4:45 p.m. -- Loy Norrix (A)

5 p.m. -- Kalamazoo Central (A)

5:15 p.m. -- Wyoming (A)

5:30 p.m. -- Vicksburg (A)

5:45 p.m. -- Portage Central (A)

Break

6:15 p.m. -- Grand Haven (AA)

6:30 p.m. -- Grand Ledge (AA)

6:45 p.m. -- East Kentwood (EXH)

7 p.m. -- Awards Ceremony

