West Michigan florist 'spreading joy' to nurses, teachers with free arrangements

Easter Floral has launched a campaign to deliver more than 150 floral arrangements to nurses and education professional in West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan-based, family-owned florist company wants to spread joy to frontline workers by sending beautiful floral arrangements.

This year, Eastern Floral has been in business for 70 years and launched "Spreading Joy" to celebrate.

Eastern Floral plans on sending 150 floral arrangements to local nurses at every major, local hospital, and started a community initiative to send flowers to teachers, administrators and other education professionals.

“It is truly a blessing to be part of the floral industry,” says Bing Goei, President at Eastern Floral. “Being able to present the beauty of flowers to express our feelings and emotions is a gift that has brought comfort and joy to so many persons in our community and our nation.”

Eastern Floral has been delivering floral arrangements to hospitals all summer long as a way to show appreciation to nurses and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the community is invited to participate in the Spreading Joy campaign to recognize educators.

“We know teachers and administrators are going above and beyond to make this unique start to the school year a safe learning environment for students,” says Goei. “We want to help spread some joy, whether it is at a school building, a classroom, or an educator’s own home where virtual lessons are taught.”

To nominate a teacher, administrator or other school professional to receive a Spreading Joy floral arrangement, community members can fill out the form at EasternFloral.com.

Nominations will be open Sept. 15 through Sept. 22, and floral arrangements will be sent to 20 randomly selected nominees starting Sept. 24. Deliveries can be made to Grand Rapids, Grand Haven, and Holland.

Eastern Floral will continue spreading joy by sending arrangements to area nursing homes and other organizations later this fall.

