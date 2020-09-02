GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for two suspects who fired gunshots outside of a party that the police say was "out of control."

Police were called to the party at a house on the 300 block of Richard Terrace SE in Eastown around 1:15 a.m. Sunday after a fight started inside of the house. It then moved outside, where two people got out of a car and fired multiple rounds into the air, according to the police. There were no injuries.

The GRPD is looking for the suspects who got back into the car and left.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.