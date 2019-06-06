GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Dreams really do come true.

The first ever edible cookie dough store in Michigan has opened up.

For many of us, baking cookies is fun but the raw cookie dough is the best part. However, there are health concerns when eating raw cookie dough because often times it has uncooked egg in it.

But that is no problem anymore! The Dough Life opened Saturday at Rivertown Crossing Mall in Grandville. The edible cookie dough store offers all kinds of flavors and even catering options.

Dough Life originated in Buffalo, New York and operated other locations around the New York and New Jersey area, but owner Jay Kurt felt it was time to expand into the Midwest.

