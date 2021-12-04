Edmore boy killed in ORV crash

The 8-year-old was killed after the ORV overturned, police say.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich — An 8-year-old boy from Edmore was killed today in an outdoor recreational vehicle (ORV) crash.

Officers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded around 1:14 p.m. to a residence on Deja Rd. in Montcalm County. The boy was killed after the ORV overturned, police say.

The Michigan State Police continues to investigate this crash. Troopers were assisted by Montcalm County EMS, Home Twp. Fire Department and Montcalm Central Dispatch.

