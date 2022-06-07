Educator of the Year title, $10,000 prize awarded to Kenowa Hills teacher

Spencer Vanderheide has been teaching at Kenowa Hills High School for nine years, where he created a new course to improve students' emotional wellbeing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As part of the Michigan Lottery's Excellence in Education program, a teacher at Kenowa Hills High School has been awarded the Michigan Lottery Educator of the Year award and a $10,000 prize.

Spencer Vanderheide has been teaching at Kenowa Hills High School for nine years. There, he began a new course called Knight L.I.F.E. (Leadership, Innovation, Future, Education), which aims to address students' emotional intelligence and wellbeing.

Vanderheide said helping students reach their full potential is why he was drawn to teaching.

“Teaching is a career that gives me the opportunity to support and encourage students while empowering them to recognize and then reach their full potential,” said Vanderheide. “I often remind students: ‘You are enough. You matter. You are worth it. You are known and loved.’ By doing that, it helps students learn to be comfortable in who they are and builds their confidence."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer congratulated Vanderheide after he won the prize, highlighting his commitment to helping students with their mental health and wellbeing.

“Congratulations to Mr. Vanderheide from Kenowa Hills High!” said Gov. Whitmer. “A Kent County high school teacher, Mr. Vanderheide created an elective course called Knight L.I.F.E. focused on emotional intelligence and mental health, which is a priority we all share—parents, students, school staff, and policymakers. Mr. Vanderheide’s initiative was a runaway success and made a meaningful difference in his students’ lives. He is an exceptional example of Michigan’s extraordinary educators, and I am so grateful to him, and all our teachers who go above and beyond for our kids.”

When the Knight L.I.F.E. course was first launched, 184 students signed up for it with their one elective credit—enough for the school to open four full sections of the class.

Michigan Lottery's Excellence in Education program gives weekly awards to outstanding teachers across Michigan. The award comes with a plaque, a $1,500 prize and a $500 grant for the teacher's classroom, school or district.

Each year, a previous weekly winner is chosen for the Educator of the Year prize. Vanderheide was nominated by a family member.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized as the Michigan Lottery’s 2022 Educator of the Year," Vanderheide said. "It’s a privilege to work with my students each day and watch them flourish in and out of the classroom. Having a meaningful impact on their lives and our community is incredibly rewarding.”

