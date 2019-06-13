GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids is fortunate to have more than 6 dozen parks embedded in various communities. They are where people to play with their kids, exercise or just spend quality time outdoors. But, that does not happen without a lot of hard work and TLC from people who care most about community parks.

In an effort to encourage involvement, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is hosting several volunteer and community events to encourage residents to get involved.

Team leaders welcome people of all ages to come and take part in beautification projects. They will provide tools and training for each project and provide free food.

According to the organization's website:

"The City's parks, recreation, and open space holdings currently include 74 City-owned parks totaling approximately 1,210 acres of land in the City limits. The City directly maintains 833 acres, 74 buildings and shelters, 41 tennis courts, five pickleball courts, 28 ball diamonds, 32 basketball courts, 10 soccer fields, 32 playground areas, 13.8 miles of multi-use paths, three operational swimming pools, and seven water playgrounds."

On Friday, June 22, Friends of GR Parks will begin its annual 'Movies in the Neighborhood Parks' series. The first will be held at Clemente Park on the city's southwest side.

