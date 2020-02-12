EGR police searching for two assault suspects

Authorities in East Grand Rapids are hoping to locate an unidentified witness to the weekend incident.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in East Grand Rapids are searching for two suspects in an assault that happened over the weekend.

According to a press release, the assault took place on the East Grand Rapids High School track on Friday, Nov. 27.

A 22-year-old woman told police she was assaulted by two men between 7:20 and 7:45 p.m.

One of the suspects was wearing dark clothing, possibly a black zip-up hoodie, white shoes and a dark face covering that concealed most of his face, police said in the release. There was no description provided for the second suspect in the incident.

Police also said there was an unidentified witness in the area during the time of the assault. They hope that person comes forward with more information about it.

Anyone with information about the assault should contact East Grand Rapids Public Safety at 616-949-7010 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

