Lake Michigan water rescue: 8 people saved

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reports Sunday afternoon three people were being pulled into Lake Michigan near Lakeside Road and Interlake Walk in Park Township.

While deputies were on their way callers reported that five more people went into the water to try to help but they also began struggling.

Six of the swimmers were rescued by passersby on jet skis and paddle boards. The last two were pulled from the water by Marine Patrol. The Sheriff's Office said they accounted for all of the swimmers and they all declined medical assistance.

The Park Township Fire Department, AMR, and Holland City DPS assisted the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office on scene.

