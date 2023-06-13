x
Elderly man with dementia missing from Kalamazoo home

Credit: Provided
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An elderly man is missing from his Kalamazoo home, the Public Safety Department says. 

Curtis Edward Ray, 64, was last seen Tuesday at his home in the 600 block of Ada Street. He walked away and has not been spotted since.

Police describe him as a Black man who is 5'9 tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing stone-washed jeans, a gray t-shirt and possibly a blue windbreaker. 

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

    

