Elderly woman killed in Ottawa Co. roll-over crash

An 80-year-old woman was killed after failing to stop at a stop sign, causing a collision in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Michigan — A woman was killed in a roll-over crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Sunday on Ferris Street and 152nd Avenue in Grand Haven Township.

An 80-year-old Grand Haven woman was driving east on Ferris when she did not stop at the stop sign on 152nd, causing her to collide with a southbound Ford F-150.

The crash caused her car to roll over on the shoulder of the road, police say. The woman, the sole occupant of the car, died on the scene.

The 74-year-old Grand Haven man driving the truck was also injured, but was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for cleanup but has since reopened.

