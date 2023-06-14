Elderly woman with dementia missing from Newaygo Co.

She was last seen driving a dark brown, metallic 2010 Honda CRV in the City of Newaygo. The license plate is DKM5756.

NEWAYGO, Mich. — A woman is missing from her Newaygo County home, the Sheriff's Office says.

Kathryn Louise Reid, 74, has dementia and is missing from loved ones.

She was last seen driving a dark brown, metallic 2010 Honda CRV in the City of Newaygo. The license plate is DKM5756.

She was wearing a black sweatshirt with a flower, blue jeans and a black hat. Police say she may be confused.

If you have any information on her location, please contact Newaygo Newaygo County 911 Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.

