Just breathe: Tips for dealing with election stress

Credit: Getty Images

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you've been feeling stressed out by al the political ads, campaigning and debates you're not alone. According to the latest Harris Poll 68% of Americans say the presidential election is a significant source of stress in their life.

April Kaiserlian a therapist with Grand Rapids Center for Mindfulness has some tips to help you through these next few weeks.

TIPS

  • Move your emotions either through laughter or tears
  • Express your feelings in words or by journaling
  • Settle use your breath to settle your body with deep breathing
  • Support each other through the process

You can also try these tips setting boundaries, reading the news instead of watching it, and socializing in meaningful ways.

