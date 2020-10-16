Just breathe: Tips for dealing with election stress

Tips for dealing with election stress

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you've been feeling stressed out by al the political ads, campaigning and debates you're not alone. According to the latest Harris Poll 68% of Americans say the presidential election is a significant source of stress in their life.

April Kaiserlian a therapist with Grand Rapids Center for Mindfulness has some tips to help you through these next few weeks.

TIPS

M ove your emotions either through laughter or tears

ove your emotions either through laughter or tears E xpress your feelings in words or by journaling

xpress your feelings in words or by journaling S ettle use your breath to settle your body with deep breathing

ettle use your breath to settle your body with deep breathing Support each other through the process

You can also try these tips setting boundaries, reading the news instead of watching it, and socializing in meaningful ways.

