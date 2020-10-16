Just breathe: Tips for dealing with election stress

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you've been feeling stressed out by al the political ads, campaigning and debates you're not alone. According to the latest Harris Poll 68% of Americans say the presidential election is a significant source of stress in their life.
April Kaiserlian a therapist with Grand Rapids Center for Mindfulness has some tips to help you through these next few weeks.
TIPS
- Move your emotions either through laughter or tears
- Express your feelings in words or by journaling
- Settle use your breath to settle your body with deep breathing
- Support each other through the process
You can also try these tips setting boundaries, reading the news instead of watching it, and socializing in meaningful ways.
