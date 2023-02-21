Electric Cheetah closing Cascade location; Tacos el Cunado to replace it

In a post on Facebook, the owner cited the pandemic as a reason for closing. A new Tacos el Cunado location will replace it.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After three years in business, the Cascade location of Electric Cheetah is closing at the end of the week.

Electric Cheetah was originally opened on Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids before expanding. The restaurant specializes in soup, mac and cheese, tacos and sandwiches.

In a post on Facebook, owner Cory DeMint announced the closure Monday.

"We were dealt a tough hand with COVID, even though business has stabilized since then, it seems like we have faced more obstacles that has made it difficult for our style of restaurant to exist successfully at this location," DeMint said.

The location was sold to Mario Rodriguez, who owns Tacos el Cunado. A new Tacos el Cunado restaurant will open there soon.

DeMint recognized employees who remained with the restaurant throughout the pandemic, and said positions at the company's other restaurants will be offered.

"Thanks for the love and support. We will continue to focus on our other projects and restaurants that make up The Electric Company," DeMint wrote.

The Cascade location will keep its regular business hours and close on Friday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. The restaurant is running deals on drinks all week. All cans and bottles of beer, nonalcoholic drinks and wine by the glass will be $1. Draft beer, hard cider and sangria will be $6.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.