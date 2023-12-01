Elementary students get hands-on learning experience from local doctors

The goal of the event was to help ease any anxiety students might have about going to the doctor and allow students to imagine working in the medical field one day.

Example video title will go here for this video

WYOMING, Mich. — A West Michigan elementary school was turned into a mini medical school on Wednesday.

Students at West Godwin Elementary School were taught by doctors and other staff from University of Michigan Health-West.

There were eight different stations for students to visit, with each student getting a certificate upon completion.

Students got a chance to play with medical equipment, look at X-rays, try out stethoscopes and learn how exercise gets their hearts pumping.

The goal of the event was to help ease any anxiety students might have about going to the doctor and allow students to imagine working in the medical field one day.

"We want them to take pride in their health and work toward healthy living, knowing what a good amount of physical activity is, reducing their screen time, eating healthy at home, those are all so important habits that they're gonna carry lifelong, so we want to instill those early," said Dr. Lindsay Schichtel.

The curriculum for the event is developed by the Michigan Health Council. Doctors who attended the event are currently undergoing residency training at University of Michigan Health-West.

The event used to be held annually before COVID-19.

For doctors participating, the chance to work with children in the community is special.

"It's a really exciting time because this is something we're able to get out of work, do this as a volunteer opportunity, and really get to know the community so I'm really excited to be here," said Dr. Anne Tran. "So grateful that University of Michigan Health-West will allow this to happen."

For more information, visit the Michigan Health Council's website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.