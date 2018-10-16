ALLEGAN, Mich. - An Allegan Public School principal is going above and beyond the normal call to duty.

Rebecca Shuper plans on climbing the roof of Dawson Elementary School in Allegan Tuesday afternoon. Shuper doesn't plan on coming back down until the students get back to school Wednesday morning around 8 a.m.

The principal is sleeping on the roof of the school because of a Walk-A-Thon fundraiser that collected $6,000. The proceeds from the fundraiser are going toward the school creating a fund for field trips, teacher stipends, books, supplies and assemblies.

