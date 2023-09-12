Caledonia grad identified as victim in fatal US 131 crash

18-year-old Elijah Holt graduated from Caledonia this year. On Instagram, Caledonia Athletics posted about his death, saying, "Today CHS lost a good one."

CALEDONIA, Mich. — A recent Caledonia High School graduate has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash on US 131.

Michigan State Police confirmed 18-year-old Elijah Holt, who graduated earlier this year, was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle car crash.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on US 131 north of 17 Mile Road, according to Michigan State Police. Investigators believe a car went off of the highway on the left side of the road and struck a tree, killing Holt.

Holt graduated from Caledonia High School this year, where he played basketball and football. On Instagram, Caledonia Athletics posted about Holt's death, saying, "Today CHS lost a good one."

"Elijah had one of the best highlights in Caledonia basketball history when he made a buzzer beater layup to beat Jenison," the post reads. "You will forever be missed."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.