Caledonia grad identified as victim in fatal US 131 crash

x
Credit: File photo
Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle

CALEDONIA, Mich. — A recent Caledonia High School graduate has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash on US 131.

Michigan State Police confirmed 18-year-old Elijah Holt, who graduated earlier this year, was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle car crash.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on US 131 north of 17 Mile Road, according to Michigan State Police. Investigators believe a car went off of the highway on the left side of the road and struck a tree, killing Holt. 

Holt graduated from Caledonia High School this year, where he played basketball and football. On Instagram, Caledonia Athletics posted about Holt's death, saying, "Today CHS lost a good one."

"Elijah had one of the best highlights in Caledonia basketball history when he made a buzzer beater layup to beat Jenison," the post reads. "You will forever be missed."

