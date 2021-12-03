Ellen DeGeneres surprises Indianapolis 2nd grade teacher who works multiple jobs

Pascual Cubero Soto teaches at Forest Glen Elementary School in Lawrence Township, as well as decorating cakes and driving for Uber to make ends meet.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ellen DeGeneres has recognized a second grade teacher in Indianapolis for his hard work and positivity while working three jobs.

Pascual Cubero Soto teaches at Forest Glen Elementary School in Lawrence Township.

After discovering one of his students was reading a book about gorillas, Cubero Soto tweeted two photos and tagged DeGeneres since she is passionate about helping out the endangered species through her wildlife fund.

Cubero Soto asked the student if he knew who DeGeneres was, to which he replied "no." However, another student replied, "How come you don't know Ellen? She's like Jesus!"

DeGeneres responded to his tweet and said, "Show your students this tweet and let them know that Ellen is a personal friend."

Show your students this tweet and let them know that Ellen is a personal friend😉 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 24, 2021

Cubero Soto was under the impression that he was about to do Zoom call with someone from The Ellen Fund, but DeGeneres surprised Cubero Soto by chatting with him instead on her weekday talk show.

"Since we're personal friends, I thought I should Zoom with you today," DeGeneres told a surprised Cubero Soto in the video.

Cubero Soto told DeGeneres he has been a teacher for nine years, with the last two years being in Indiana.

"I've always believed that being a teacher is a calling. It's not something that you decide," Cubero Soto told DeGeneres. "I cannot think about anything else that I could be doing right now. Teaching is the one thing I know to do the best."

Cubero Soto got emotional when DeGeneres asked him about moving from Puerto Rico to Indiana, leaving his family behind.

"Coming here has been the most difficult decision I have made in my whole life, but I actually did it because my mom means the world to me, so sometimes you have to make hard decisions, and I did it for them," Cubero Soto told DeGeneres.

DeGeneres provided a little background on Cubero Soto, who spent his own money on plexiglass to create dividers in his classroom, while also decorating cakes and driving for Uber to make ends meet.

Cubero Soto said he puts the talk show host's Netflix standup special, titled "Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable," on while driving Uber because "it's a great way to change the mood of the clients, the passengers, and it's a great way to collect some tips because they leave very happy."

To support The Ellen Fund, Cubero Soto's students made a box to put in the hallway to ask people to donate to help save gorillas.

This has been THE MOST AMAZING DAY of my entire life 😭😭😭😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️

I can’t thank you enough for changing my life and my student’s life as well. Keep believing people! Kindness is worth it ⭐️✨ https://t.co/C9m1XmbCHy — Pascual Cubero Soto (@pascual777) March 8, 2021

As a way of saying thanks, DeGeneres said all of Cubero Soto's students will become ambassadors for The Ellen Fund, along with free T-shirts.

To help out with his unique Uber experiences, DeGeneres is sending Cubero Soto an iPad to stick on the windshield for customers to better see her standup special.