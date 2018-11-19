GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It wouldn't be the holiday season without giving back to the community, and that's exactly what one Grand Rapids restaurant does every year.

For the ninth year in a row, Ellnora's Kitchen, located on Eastern Avenue on the city's southeast side, offers up free Thanksgiving dinners for those in need. Last year, Ellnora's fed around 900 people.

The restaurant's owner, Elijah Libbett, said that his mother would cook for anyone and she taught him to cook as well. In honor of her, Libbett says Ellnora's will continue to serve free meals over the holidays.

From 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, November 19 the restaurant gave away Thanksgiving dinner with all the traditional fixings. Libbett says he also gives out free meals -- and gifts -- around Christmas time.

