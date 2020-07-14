Endangered missing advisory issued for Rockford teen

Police said she could in the Grand Rapids area or in Georgia.

Michigan State Police issued an endangered missing advisory for a 14-year-old girl from Rockford.

Police said Maya Gabriella Sippel was last seen near 125 S. Main Street in Rockford. They said she could be heading to Georgia.

Sippel is described as being 5-foot-4 and being 126 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow long sleeve shirt, black shorts and white shoes. She also has braces.

If you have information about Sippel's whereabouts, call 911 or Rockford Police at 616-866-9557.