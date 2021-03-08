Emergency adopters needed in West Michigan for displaced animals from Hurricane Ida

MICHIGAN, USA — The Humane Society of West Michigan is looking for emergency adopters for displaced animals from Hurricane Ida.
All adult dogs in their care will have $50 knocked off their fees on Friday in hopes of attracting more adopters.
Emergency adopters needed in West Michigan for displaced Hurricane Ida dogs
“Add a furry friend to your family while helping make room for a pet in dire need of kennel space,” the Humane Society urges.
Anyone with questions about adoptions is asked to contact adoptions@hswestmi.org.
