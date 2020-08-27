FDA emergency use of convalescent blood therapy

Dr. Gordana Simeunovic, a Spectrum Health expert on convalescent plasma therapy explains new FDA decision

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent blood plasma therapy to treat Covid-19 saying the "known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product."

Dr. Gordana Simeunovic, a Spectrum Health expert on convalescent plasma therapy talks with 13 On Your Side Health Reporter Val Lego about the FDA decision, whether is truly cuts mortality rates by 35% and how new antibody testing at blood collection centers is helping West Michigan.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.