'Empowering youth': Holland group helps kids navigate success through real-life experiences

Escape Ministries focuses on education, mentoring, fitness, and employment, even in the months when school is out.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A program in Holland is helping at-risk students and urban youth find ways to get involved in the community this summer.

Escape Ministries is a Christian-based group focused on helping kids navigate a positive life.

They focus on education, mentoring, fitness, and employment, even in the months when school is out.

One of their programs is called "Career Connections." This program works with local businesses of all kinds to show students different employment opportunities that are available. They learn everything from farming, electrician work, all the way to jobs in the medical field.

"Our hope and our vision is that they will have some employable skills as they work with us to retain employment," said Jennifer Jones, Associate Executive Director of Escape Ministries. "But we also like to keep them engaged still during those summer months by giving them something positive to do."

Executive Director Todd Krygsheld said this program is important because it teaches the kids about all types of jobs. He said he knows not all of them are going to enjoy what they are doing on that particular day, but it exposes them to what they might like and dislike as a career path.

"Sometimes you don't like to do something but you need to learn how to do a good job at that, even though you may not like it, because that will be an employable skill as well," Krygsheld said.

Escape Ministries also offers a program for students in the area who have either been suspended or expelled, and a program that offers free boxing exercise at WestSide Boxing as another way to get out into the community.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.