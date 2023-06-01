Empty factory building along Muskegon lakefront set to go from eyesore to apartments

Parkland Properties plans to spend $220 million turning the old factory building into hundreds of living spaces.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A massive eyesore along Muskegon's lakefront is set to receive a facelift after being sold last month.

The Shaw-Walker property opened in 1899, and the factory at one point expanded to one million square feet. Parkland Properties out of Grand Rapids completed the purchase of the building on Dec. 22, and plans to spend $220 million dollars in the renovation.

"We're really excited about this development and what it's going to do for the city of Muskegon," says Jonathan Seyferth, Muskegon's city manager.

Mayor Ken Johnson says the building has been a part of the city's heritage for over a century, and is glad it will remain.

"I'm excited to see it transition from its current blighted state into a mixed-use developed, repurpose state," says Johnson.

The plan is for the building to become between 450 and 550 apartments and condos. Seyferth says it meets the city's goal to provide new housing that doesn't impact current residents.

"So that they're not getting pushed out as new development comes in," says Seyferth." And more housing stock just means there's less pressure on the existing."

Johnson lives nearby the building and says it's long been a request of residents to fix it up.

"I've heard from a lot of my neighbors over the past several years about when are you going to get this done? What are you going to do about this," says Johnson. "And so I'm thrilled that we're going to see movement on here."

He hopes to work with the developer to make sure part of the project involves affordable housing.

"I don't necessarily want this project, or even necessarily our waterfront, to be monopolized by the wealthy or the well to do," says Johnson. "But also be a place for all to come, and not only enjoy and recreate, but to live as well."

The city says it hasn't heard from developers on a timeline for the project, but hopes for it to get underway soon.

