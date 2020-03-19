GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Restaurants are closed, gatherings of 50 people or more are prohibited and most people have been quarantined to their homes because of coronavirus.

While some churches have moved their physical services online, one Grand Rapids church took an even more creative approach.

Father Mark from Holy Spirit Catholic Church, located at 2230 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, has been celebrating Mass alone. But he isn't lonely.

According to the church, Fr. Mark is required to celebrate Mass -- even when the parishioners are not present. They can't be at the church right now due to COVID-19 concerns, but that doesn't mean Fr. Mark presented to an empty church.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church asked its parishioners to send email photographs of themselves so that Fr. Mark could print them off and tape them to each of the pews in the church. The church hoped the parishioners would be able to fill every pew -- either with selfies or family photos.

The church received so many photos, they filled up the Chapel, but didn't want to stop there.

"Because of you, Fr. Mark did not have to celebrate Mass alone!" Holy Spirit Catholic Church shared on Facebook. "We're so grateful for your support, keep the pictures coming! We have filled up the Chapel, now let's fill the church!"

If you're interested in helping the church, email a photo of yourself to mpeacock@hsparish.org.

