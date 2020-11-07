Empty the Shelters event is back, adoption fees only $25

This weekend, pets in participating shelters will have only a $25 adoption fee.

If you've been waiting for the perfect moment to adopt a furry friend, that moment might be now.

Bissell Pet Foundation is once again partnering with shelters across the county to host an Empty the Shelters weekend.

The event started yesterday and will last through Sunday. There are over 160 participating organizations, 40 of which are located in Michigan.

This weekend, pets in participating shelters have only a $25 adoption fee; Bissell Pet Foundation will sponsor the remainder of the fee.

The organization will also cover the same cost for new foster families who decide to adopt their beloved foster pet.

All facilities will be adhering to social distancing guidelines.

To view the locations participating in the Empty the Shelters event, click here.

