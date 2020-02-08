Endangered Missing Advisories issued for adult foster care home runaways

Michigan State Police has issued the advisories for 37-year-old Char Renee Gillum and 51-year-old Shelley Sue Cunningham.

COLDWATER, Mich. — Endangered Missing Advisories have been issued for two women who ran away from an adult foster care home in Coldwater, Michigan State Police said.

Police issued the advisories for 37-year-old Char Renee Gillum and 51-year-old Shelley Sue Cunningham.

Police say the two women were heard talking Friday night into Saturday morning about running away from the Coldwater home to Battle Creek with someone named James.

Gillum and Cunningham were last seen in the garage of the home at 126 Gail Ann Dr. around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Both women suffer from mental disabilities requiring them to be supervised at the adult facility, police say.

Neither of the women have access to a vehicle, and it’s currently unknown if they are on foot in the Branch County area or if they were picked up and possibly transported to the Battle Creek area.

Below is a description of 37-year-old Char Renee Gillum:

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 230 pounds

Hair Color: Blonde or Strawberry

Eye Color: Blue

Race: White

Clothing: White and blue striped pants with a black tank top.

Below is a description of 51-year-old Shelley Sue Cunningham:

Height: 5-foot-3

Weight: 210 pounds

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Unknown

Race: White

Clothing: Jean shorts and a light blue tank top.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Gillum and Cunningham are asked to call 911 immediately.

Editor's note: The above photo is of Gillum. No photo of Cunningham was provided.

