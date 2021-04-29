Endangered missing advisory issued for 78-year-old Berrien County man

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts you're asked to call the Lincoln Township Police Department.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are seeking help finding a missing endangered man in the Berrien County area.

According to MSP, Paul A. Roy, 78, was supposed to arrive for an appointment in the Baroda area around 9 a.m. He called someone around 17 minutes before the appointment stating he was lost, describing the Niles or Galien area.

Roy is described as a white man with black and grey hair, brown eyes and stands about 5'10". He was last seen wearing a black and grey sweater with a vertical diamond pattern and a dark colored slack. He is driving a maroon 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Michigan Registration EDB4934.

If you have any information regarding Roy's whereabouts you're asked to call the Lincoln Township Police Department at 269-429-2444.

