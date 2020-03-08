Endangered missing advisory issued for Wyoming woman

Deanna Arens has not been seen by caregivers in several days.

WYOMING, Mich. — An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a 47-year-old woman from Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety says.

Deanna Arens has not been seen by caregivers in several days.

Arens requires medication and support that she is unable to dispense and provide on her own, police say. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Arens is described as a white female.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is now asking for the public’s assistance is locating Arens.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact 911, the Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.