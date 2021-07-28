Energy-efficient funding model underway in Ottawa County

In early June, the county approved the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County is taking new steps to be environmentally-friendly with a new program that is projected to save the county millions of dollars.

In early June, the county approved the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program, which offers a funding alternative to traditional bank loans so businesses can make energy-efficient improvements.

The first official project through PACE in the county is already underway in Holland Township.

Quincy Place Senior Living is building with sustainability in mind thanks to the new model.

"We've got to be more concerned about our environmental impact," said Becky Huttenga, Economic Development Coordinator for Ottawa County.

On Wednesday morning, officials with Lean & Green Michigan, which serves as the third-party administrator of the Ottawa County PACE program, hosted a virtual webinar.

It was a way to present more information to commercial property owners, economic and real estate developers, energy contractors and local government officials operating in Ottawa County.

The Quincy Place Senior Living Project will create 154 independent, assisted and memory care units available to Ottawa County residents, and is expected to create 50 to 60 new jobs.

