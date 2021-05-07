Energy Usage Returns To Normal

With summer and rollbacks to COVID-19 restrictions on the horizon, energy usage is looking to return to normal. We spoke with Consumers Energy about the forecast!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Last year was a year unlike any other across the U.S. and it led to an energy usage pattern that was unique as well. All but 10 states saw a notable decrease in energy usage when compared to 2019. Of those that did not see a decrease, only five saw energy usage levels rise.

Overall the decline in energy usage was led by the commercial and industrial sectors, as many businesses slowed or closed due to COVID-19. Residential usage did see a rise in Michigan and in many other states.

Total energy usage was down 5% in Michigan compared to 2019, but as we head deeper into 2021, things are starting to turn around.

Over the first three months of 2021 Brian Wheeler, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy, said their usage was down by just about 1%. As we head into the summer months, and the economy begins to reopen, Consumers believes energy usage will return closer to 2019 levels.

See our full interview with Brian Wheeler below.

Another concern heading into the summer will be around possible warmer than average temperatures. The 90 day forecast from the Climate Prediction Center does predict the potential for a warmer than average summer over the Great Lakes region and most of the country.

Their forecast is shown below.

When discussing the summer forecast, Wheeler says Consumers has plenty of energy available to meet demand, but also encourages residents to work at lower consumption in order to keep energy bills low. Avoiding using energy during the new Summer Peak Rate times of 2p to 7p will be especially helpful.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

