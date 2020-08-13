They did it! Six swimmers relay across Lake Michigan

The athletes completed the Wisconsin to Michigan swim much faster than they planned

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Success! A Holland man and his five friends have completed their epic swim across Lake Michigan.

The six men began their journey in Wisconsin, swimming about 60 miles in just under 21 hours. They arrived Wednesday in Ludington, Mich.

The event, dubbed Epic Swim 2020, was a brainchild of organizer and swimmer Jon Ornee, who said an extended relay had been on his mind for years.

No one has successfully done a relay swim in the way the group did and Ornee hoped it would be the fastest ever.

Their finishing time was 3 hours less than they had expected. The group hopes it will qualify them for a Guinness World Record and WOWSA, World Open Water Swimming Association.

Last swimmer exchange! We’ll be on shore in 20 minutes!!! 😀🤘🙌 Posted by Epic Swim 2020 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.