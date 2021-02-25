Equipment malfunction leaves more than 500 DTE customers without natural gas

DTE says they expect service to be fully restored by Thursday evening.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Early Wednesday evening, an equipment malfunction left 530 DTE customers in Grand Rapids without natural gas.

DTE says they expect service to be fully restored by Thursday evening.

For the safety of customers, DTE crews have shut off natural gas to those customers while they make repairs.

Here is what affected customers need to know:

Customers should not use gasoline powered generators in their homes to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Call DTE at 1-800-477-4747 and our customer service representatives will help affected customers with hotel reservations.

Space heaters and blankets will be available beginning at 9:30 p.m. tonight at Community Recovery Care Center, 2340 Dean Lake.

For affected customers choosing to stay in a hotel room, we recommend that they turn off their water to avoid frozen pipes.

DTE crews may be requesting access to homes during the night to relight appliances. Our crews will show DTE identification when they request access and they will strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. Customers should not open their doors to anyone without DTE identification. Grand Rapids Police will also be in the neighborhood. If customers choose to spend the night somewhere other than their home, we will contact them to arrange for a time to relight appliances.

DTE has also provided a list of warming shelters in the area for impacted customers.

Degage Ministries

144 Division S

144 Division S 7 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. (Open door is open 24 hours)

Mel Trotter Ministries

225 Commerce Ave SW

7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Mel Trotter Ministries at Purple East

8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.

250 Ionia Ave SW

Exodus Place

322 Front Ave SW

9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Heartside Ministries

54 Division Ave S

9 a.m.- 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

