Eric Church cancels San Antonio show to attend Duke-UNC Final Four matchup

The country crooner announced the cancellation just four days before the show. Fans weren't happy.

SAN ANTONIO — Country-music superstar Eric Church canceled his upcoming show at the AT&T Center, but it's his reasoning that has some fans calling him "extremely selfish."

In an email sent to those who bought a ticket to the Saturday show, Church wrote that he's instead heading to New Orleans to watch North Carolina and Duke square off in the Final Four. Calling himself "a lifelong Carolina basketball fan," he said he and his family were going to cheer the Tar Heels on instead of playing in San Antonio.

"This is also the most selfish thing I've ever asked the Choir (Church's name for his fanbase) to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community," the musician wrote, in an attempt to appeal to fans. "However, it's that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance."

UNC and Duke, regarded as the staunchest rivalry in men's college basketball, is facing off for the first time in the NCAA tournament after 256 regular-season meetings.

Still, the historic matchup isn't good enough for fans who were expecting to see Church play Saturday night. And they let the musician know about it on social media.

$800 airfare for two from Miami to Austin, $950 car rental, $500/night hotel on the river in San Antonio, $2000 for 2 front row tickets ( second time) all for naught. I hope North Carolina wins for your sake. I’m beyond disappointed. Damn bro. @ericchurch — Unkle Thom (@Raymond64369131) March 29, 2022

Bro @ericchurch just canceled his first san antonio concert for the final four. Ive made numerous out of town trips to go see him. Mixed feelings. I appreciate his passion for his team but Not gonna lie im pretty mad. Dude didn't even reschedule. Just canceled it pic.twitter.com/MstPp94syC — isaiahg (@Isaiahg_75) March 29, 2022

This is really messed up. Eric Church cancels San Antonio concert Saturday to watch basketball. How could he do this to those fans? Some people planned an entire vacation to fly here for the concert!



I hope he gets sued & 4 flat tires on his way to the game. pic.twitter.com/I7blb9MpnD — Just Mandy (@JustMandySA) March 29, 2022

You could at least effing reschedule San Antonio instead of just up and cancelling. I'm a huge sports fan and I get it, but that is not cool, man. — Paige Felter (@SAPaige) March 29, 2022

The backlash was even harsher on Facebook, where one person called the decision "extremely disrespectful" while another said "you have lost fans permanently."

Stephanie Hobbs, who had plans to fly in from Georgia for the show, told KENS 5 directly about her disappointment, saying the cancellation especially stings "with airline flights so expensive right now."

"We are livid about this," Hobbs said. "My brother, who lives in Austin, had literally just bought two tickets yesterday and booked his room and he cancels less than 24 hours later. This is the most unprofessional and selfish thing!"

The AT&T Center's website confirms the cancellation, saying everyone who bought a ticket "will be refunded automatically." It's unclear if the concert will be made up at a later date.

Yeah @eric church! Not happy AT all! You knew who was going to the next round Saturday! I could have gotten my money back for our hotel in San Antonio if maybe you’d cancelled sooner. Happy Freaking husbands birthday trip. Go Duke! — DeAnna Santowski (@SantowskiDeanna) March 30, 2022

So pissed about @ericchurch canceling his San Antonio show for a basketball game! My husband and I have been waiting years for you to come to our city! Years!!!! Those tickets were a Christmas gift! — Valerie Granado 🦋👑 (@vlm5136) March 29, 2022

Part of being an adult is fulfilling your obligations. I hope the fans pull out from supporting you for what you pulled in San Antonio. Complete immature move. — Stuart Waddell (@saint1234stuart) March 29, 2022