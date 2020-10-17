x
Eric Trump to make campaign stop in Michigan

Trump will be traveling to Lansing and Willis on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Eric Trump speaks during the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on July 20, 2016. (Photo: ROBYN BECK, AFP/Getty Images)

MICHIGAN, USA — Eric Trump will be visiting the Mitten State very soon.

The Trump/Pence campaign announced Saturday that Trump will be traveling to Lansing and Willis on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Trump’s first event is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. at Schlegel Sand and Gravel. The second will be at 6:30 p.m. at Darling Farms in Willis.

Michigan has recently been a popular stop on the campaign trail. Trump’s scheduled visit comes just days after President Donald Trump’s stop in Muskegon.

