Eric Trump to make campaign stop in Michigan

Trump will be traveling to Lansing and Willis on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

MICHIGAN, USA — Eric Trump will be visiting the Mitten State very soon.

The Trump/Pence campaign announced Saturday that Trump will be traveling to Lansing and Willis on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Trump’s first event is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. at Schlegel Sand and Gravel. The second will be at 6:30 p.m. at Darling Farms in Willis.

Michigan has recently been a popular stop on the campaign trail. Trump’s scheduled visit comes just days after President Donald Trump’s stop in Muskegon.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.