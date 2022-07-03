Eric Winstrom sworn in as GRPD chief

Winstrom outlined goals for the department and reflected on policing as a whole in his first speech as chief.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eric Winstrom was sworn in as the Grand Rapids Police Chief Monday afternoon.

After being sworn in by City Clerk Joel Hondorp, Winstrom ended the ceremony with his first speech as chief, where he outlined his goals for the department and reflected on policing as a whole.

“The police department does nothing without the community it serves. We are here for you,” Winstrom said. “I’m excited to start listening to community-led discussions of what’s needed here at the police department in Grand Rapids, and I’m going to make sure I’m not the only one at GRPD who’s actively listening and taking the opportunities to listen.”

Winstrom said that along with public safety, he wants the department to stand behind the public when they make requests for improvements and hear members of the community. He said that GRPD is "headed down the right path" for becoming more transparent and accountable—but he plans to evolve the department further.

“I’m excited to start evaluating what we can do even better at GRPD. I’m looking at policy improvements, resource allocation, training, technology and what we’re using for our metrics for success,” he said.

“I want everyone in Grand Rapids to be safe, to feel safe and to be proud of our police department. We’re going to work our hardest to make that happen.”

Previously, Winstrom served as a commander for the Chicago Police Department. He brings over 20 years of law enforcement experience to GRPD.

Winstrom takes over the position after former Chief Eric Payne retired Friday after three decades in law enforcement.

Watch the full ceremony below:

