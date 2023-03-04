Paw Paw Firefighter killed in the line of duty during ice storm to be laid to rest Saturday

Family, friends and fellow firefighters will honor Lt. Ethan Quillen with a procession. The community is welcome to pay their respects as it moves through town.

PAW PAW, Mich. — The Paw Paw community is coming together this weekend to say their final farewell to Lt. Ethan Quillen, who will be laid to rest Saturday.

The former marine and volunteer firefighter is getting a full military and fire service. It will be a solemn day filled with mourning for the man who risked his life doing what first responders do every day—helping people.

Quillen died last week after coming into contact with a downed power line during the ice storm, a profound loss for the Paw Paw Fire Department, who set up a memorial outside the station.

Community members lined the streets of Red Arrow Highway when he was taken from the hospital to the funeral home last weekend.

With first responders from all over the state expected, the turnout is once again expected to be large.

The Paw Paw Fire Department is welcoming the public to pay their respects as the procession moves through downtown Paw Paw.

Quillen will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 4 at Paw Paw High School. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m., and the service will start at 12:30 p.m. Quillen will be buried at Oakwood Cemetery in Allegan.

Quillen was a husband, father and a beloved member of the community. He will be missed greatly and remembered as a hero.

