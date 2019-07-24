GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Their parents made a plan for when they were away at work so their three children would know what to do in case of an emergency.

And when a fire started Tuesday morning in their Georgetown Township home, all three boys were able to safely evacuate.

“For as long as I’ve known them, they have talked about how they have a fire plan,” said Kelly Smedley, a neighbor on White Oak Court. “The boys knew exactly what to do.”

Neighbors say they heard a pair of explosions before the house in the 6000 block of White Oak Court was engulfed in flames. Their parents were at work but a 9-year-old in the house was up playing video games. He awakened his still sleeping older brothers, they grabbed their dog and ran to a safe place across the street—all according to the family fire evacuation plan.

“My neighbor and I went out the front door yelling there are kids in the house,” recalled Smedley. “They were already on the neighbor’s front porch with the dog. The 9-year-old had seen the flames and awakened his two older brothers.”

Neighbors on and around the White Oak Court cul-de-sac are using Facebook to raise money to help the family recover from the fire and get the three boys what they need to start school. It began in the garage, but investigators say they still don’t know how the fire started.

“Our cul-de-sac is very close,” said Smedley. “Everyone knows everyone. We are all very thankful the boys and the dog got out and everybody is safe.”

