GRFD: Everyone safe, home a total loss after fire

Everyone made it out safely but fire crews are still searching for two cats.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department says everyone is safe following a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with GRFD Fire Prevention Inspector and PIO William Smith, who says a babysitter and two children were inside a home on Lane Avenue NW and 3rd Street in Grand Rapids when the fire started.

Everyone made it out safely but fire crews are still searching for two cats. The mother, the renter of the home, was reunited with her kids.

Crews are not sure how the fire started and are still working to extinguish hot spots around the home.

RELATED:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.