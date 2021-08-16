Everything you need to know about the Kalamazoo Deputy shooting

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Proxmire was shot and killed during a police chase. The suspect who fired shots at officers was also shot and killed.

GALESBURG, Mich. — Deputy Sheriff Ryan Proxmire, 40, died Sunday evening after being critically injured in a chase earlier that day.

Here's a timeline of how it all happened:

Deputies made contact with the suspect at the Shell gas station at 35th Street in Galesburg. They believed the person had been involved in an early police chase.

During this altercation, the suspect pointed a gun at deputies and then fled southbound toward MN Avenue.

The suspect fired multiple shots during the chase.

Deputy Ryan Proxmire was struck, and that's when his cruiser veered off the road near MN Avenue and 38th Street in Charleston Township.

A passerby found Deputy Proxmire injured inside of his vehicle on the side of the road, and called 911.

Not realizing he was injured, officers continued chasing the suspect for another 4.5 miles until his vehicle crashed at 44th Street and Q Avenue.

That's when police said the suspect got out of his car and fired at deputies again.

Authorities shot and killed the suspect.

Who was Deputy Ryan Proxmire?

Deputy Proxmire worked at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office for nine years. According to his Officer Down Memorial Page, he is survived by his wife, four kids and parents.

Sheriff Richard Fuller III described his deputy as someone who served with honor and dignity.

"We will not forget how he loved his family and the community. We will not forget how he cared deeply for the people he served for and with," Sheriff Fuller said.

Deputy Proxmire started his career in a newly-created position of court security deputy. He worked in the jail and then later moved to the role of Uniformed Services patrolling the community.

During his time with the force, Proxmire later served as a police instructor and field training officer.

He also volunteered in a temporary sergeants position.

Sheriff Fuller said the fallen deputy was known for building friendships and leading by example: he encouraged others to stay in shape and ran 5ks with coworkers.

Proxmire also shared a locker with another staff member for five years because the office didn't have enough space.

Since the announcement of his death, leaders and community members from across the state have shared their condolences.

Proxmire is the first Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office deputy killed on-duty since 1867, according to state data.

Who is the suspect?

The Michigan State Police identified the gunman as 35-year-old Kyle Goidosik, of Vicksburg.

Online court records show he is no stranger to law enforcement.

Goidosik has an assault conviction and was charged in the past year with possession of meth and a firearms charge.

What's next?

At this time, funeral arrangements for the deputy have not been made public.

13 ON YOUR SIDE will update this story once those are made available.

