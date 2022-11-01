Police: Ex-boyfriend arrested for 'potentially deadly plot,' after kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman

Franklyn went into her home as she dropped her children off at school and switched off the power. When she went to investigate the power breaker, he attacked her.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A man has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend, the Ionia County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say the suspect, 52-year-old Kurt Gene Franklyn of Roseville, rented a van and drove it to South State Road in Orange Township, where the victim lives.

Franklyn watched her leave to drop her children off at school and entered her home, where he switched off the power breaker. When the woman returned, she went to investigate why the power was off and Franklyn attacked her.

After being attacked, the woman was able to keep the suspect calm over the next couple hours as she created an escape plan, police say. She convinced the man they should leave together to get something out of his personal car, which was parked south of Ionia.

Around 10:30 a.m., she was able to text her neighbor 'HELP,' who alerted police to her location and some domestic issues she had with her ex-boyfriend.

On the way to Franklyn's car, the woman said she needed air in her tires and pulled into a nearby gas station. She ran in to the market and screamed that she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted. The employees called 911 and deputies arrived to arrest Franklyn.

Franklyn was found with binoculars, knives, restraints and a can of pepper spray. There were also firearms found at the scene.

He was arraigned on Nov. 1 on charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct, Home Invasion, Unlawful Imprisonment and Domestic Assault and is being held at the Ionia County Jail with no bond.

Anyone who has had similar contact with or relevant information on Kurt Gene Franklyn is urged to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Burearu at 616-527-5737. You can also contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or their website here.

