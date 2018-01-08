KENTWOOD, Mich. - An investigation is underway to find out if a video showing a Kentwood kennel owner kicking a dog is how he routinely handles pets in his care.

A dog owner watching on the Kentwood Camp Bow Wow webcam recorded the owner kicking her dog Newton. Hundreds of thousands have viewed the video on Facebook. Less than 24 hours after it was posted, corporate headquarters removed the owner from the franchise.

At least one former Bow Wow employee says she is not surprised to see the kick. Katie Duthler says the owner was aggressive with his client’s pets.

“Instead of using different ways of motivating the dog to come over to him he would force the dog,” she recalls. “I worked there for just under a year and I left because I was not happy with how he treated the animals.”

Some are defending the Bow Wow owner, saying he was not trying to hurt the dog and criticizing the rush to judgment.

“Didn’t look to me like he was trying to hurt the dog,” says Bow Wow client David Ruel. “He was trying to get his attention. I’m not saying it is right. There is just this rush to judgment.”

The Kentwood Camp Bow Wow kennel is licensed by the Animal Control Division of the Kent County Health Department. They are also investigating and could impose a $100 fine for animal cruelty.

“It was clearly a kick,” says Duthler. “You can see his whole body move. That was inexcusably wrong.”

