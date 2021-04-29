x
Ex-health chief: I quit after Whitmer wanted 'new direction'

Gordon, with Whitmer’s support, issued COVID restrictions after the state Supreme Court declared unconstitutional a law that underpinned her orders.
Credit: Governor's office

LANSING, Mich — Michigan’s former health director says he resigned in January after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told him it was “time to go in a new direction.” 

Robert Gordon’s statement to a legislative committee Thursday confirmed what the governor’s office had refused to say publicly despite his $155,000 severance deal — that he was ousted after two years on the job. 

Gordon, with Whitmer’s support, issued COVID-19 restrictions in the fall and winter after the state Supreme Court declared unconstitutional a law that underpinned her orders.

The House Oversight Committee hearing is ongoing. The governor has not said why she replaced Gordon.

Watch Gordon's testimony here:

